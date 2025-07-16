Home Staunton: Blue Ridge CASA seeks volunteers to serve ‘heart of our mission’
Staunton: Blue Ridge CASA seeks volunteers to serve ‘heart of our mission’

Rebecca Barnabi
Blue Ridge CASA for Children is calling on compassionate individuals in Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County to step up and make a life-changing difference for children in need.

Volunteers are needed to “Change a Child’s Story” by becoming a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA).

CASA volunteers serve as powerful voices for the most vulnerable members of the community: children who have been victims of abuse and neglect. The unique opportunity allows volunteers to support children by advocating for their best interests in court and helping them navigate their journey toward safe, permanent homes.

“Our CASA volunteers are the heart of our mission. They ensure that every child’s voice is heard and that their needs are prioritized. By joining us, you can play a critical role in changing the trajectory of a child’s life,” Blue Ridge CASA CEO Angela Crawford said.

A need for more volunteers exists in Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County. No prior experience is required but applicants must be 21 years old with a valid driver’s license and be able to pass a background check. Blue Ridge CASA provides comprehensive training and ongoing support.

Becoming a CASA volunteer is more than giving back. Volunteering creates hope and opportunity for children in the community. Join the mission to empower and protect children in need. Blue Ridge CASA’s spend an average of six hours a month volunteering. If you have as little as six hours a month, you could change a child’s story.

Apply online by August 15, 2025. Training begins in September 2025.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

