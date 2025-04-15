State Police: Man on I-81 work crew killed when dump truck runs over him

A man on a work crew on Interstate 81 was killed when a co-worker driving a dump truck ran over him.

James Nunley Jr., 43, of Marion, died at the scene.

According to Virginia State Police, the fatal accident occurred Monday at 2:30 p.m. on I-81 northbound at the 30-mile marker in Washington County.

The dump truck driver was reversing on the right shoulder of the interstate when the accident occurred. The crew was doing shoulder maintenance work.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.