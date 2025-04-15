Home State Police: Man on I-81 work crew killed when dump truck runs over him
Virginia

State Police: Man on I-81 work crew killed when dump truck runs over him

Crystal Graham
Published date:
dump truck traffic stop crash wreck sign
(© ftfoxfoto – stock.adobe.com)

A man on a work crew on Interstate 81 was killed when a co-worker driving a dump truck ran over him.

James Nunley Jr., 43, of Marion, died at the scene.

According to Virginia State Police, the fatal accident occurred Monday at 2:30 p.m. on I-81 northbound at the 30-mile marker in Washington County.

The dump truck driver was reversing on the right shoulder of the interstate when the accident occurred. The crew was doing shoulder maintenance work.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

