A minor traffic accident on Interstate 95 on Sunday night turned fatal after a passenger in one of the vehicles got out to access the damage and was struck by a passing vehicle.

The three-vehicle crash in Henrico County on Sunday night resulted in the death of a 17-year-old girl, according to police.

Virginia State Police is investigating the three-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 8:45 p.m. on May 4 in the southbound lanes of I-95 at the 81-mile marker.

The teen, from Crewe, died at the scene, according to police.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a Toyota Camry rear-ended a Honda Pilot in the left lane.

The Toyota pulled over to the right shoulder, while the Honda Pilot came to a stop partially in the left lane. The victim was one of the Honda’s occupants.

A third vehicle, a Honda Civic, then approached in the left lane, striking the female pedestrian and the rear of the stopped Pilot before veering off the roadway and hitting the guardrail.

The victim, her mother and additional family members were among the occupants of one of the involved vehicles, and next of kin was notified on scene. The victim’s name was not released.

There were no other injuries reported at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

No charges have been announced at this time. No names have been released in the incident.