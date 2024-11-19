Stafford County: Driver in fatal accident charged with involuntary manslaughter, DUI

Virginia State Police have charged the driver in a wrong-way fatal accident on Interstate 95 in Stafford County early Saturday morning.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at 4:04 a.m. on southbound I-95 at the 146-mile marker.

Jibril N. Ibn Jeter, 48, of Fort Washington, Md., has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence. He continues to receive treatment at the hospital, however, once he is released, he will be transported to the Rappahannock Regional Jail, where he will be held without bond.

Additional charges are pending, according to Sgt. Brent W. Coffey, Virginia State Police public information officer.

Patrick C. Ledoux, 25, of Manassas, died at the scene.

According to the report by VSP, a 2018 Volvo XC90 driven by Ibn Jeter was traveling in the wrong direction on I-95 when it collided head-on with a southbound 2014 Chevrolet Cruze. The impact caused the Volvo to overturn.

Ledoux was driving the Chevrolet, according to police.

A passenger in the Chevrolet, a 28-year-old male from Manassas, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Inova Fairfax Hospital for treatment.

Three additional vehicles crashed while attempting to avoid a collision with the Volvo. One of those drivers was transported to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

It’s unknown where the Volvo entered I-95 traveling in the wrong direction.

All southbound travel lanes were closed for approximately five hours for the investigation and cleanup. The Virginia Department of Transportation assisted with the roadway closure and detour.

The crash remains under investigation.

