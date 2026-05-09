Home Rockingham County: Work to begin on mile-long sidewalk on Route 11
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Rockingham County: Work to begin on mile-long sidewalk on Route 11

Chris Graham
Published date:
interstate 81 route 11 exit 251 harrisonburg
Photo: © Rosemarie Mosteller/stock.adobe.com

A $2.4 million project to install a mile of sidewalk along Route 11 in Rockingham County is scheduled to begin on Monday.

The new sidewalk will extend from Jewell Street to the northern city limits of the City of Harrisonburg, with a grass buffer separating it from the south travel lane.

In March, VDOT awarded the $2.4 million contract for the project work to A & J Development And Excavation Inc. of Mount Crawford.

The first few weeks of construction will include installation of work-zone signs, equipment mobilization and the start of work near the southern end of the project. This will require a closure of the right-turn lane from Route 11 south onto Mount Clinton Pike.

Throughout the project, Route 11 motorists should be alert for travel-lane shifts and occasional lane closures at various locations.

Sidewalk work is expected to take place through spring and summer 2026, typically on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Starting in late fall 2026, contractors will construct a box culvert that will carry the new sidewalk over a creek just south of Jewell Street.

Final project completion is scheduled for August 2027.

All work is weather permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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