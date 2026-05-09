A $2.4 million project to install a mile of sidewalk along Route 11 in Rockingham County is scheduled to begin on Monday.

The new sidewalk will extend from Jewell Street to the northern city limits of the City of Harrisonburg, with a grass buffer separating it from the south travel lane.

In March, VDOT awarded the $2.4 million contract for the project work to A & J Development And Excavation Inc. of Mount Crawford.

The first few weeks of construction will include installation of work-zone signs, equipment mobilization and the start of work near the southern end of the project. This will require a closure of the right-turn lane from Route 11 south onto Mount Clinton Pike.

Throughout the project, Route 11 motorists should be alert for travel-lane shifts and occasional lane closures at various locations.

Sidewalk work is expected to take place through spring and summer 2026, typically on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Starting in late fall 2026, contractors will construct a box culvert that will carry the new sidewalk over a creek just south of Jewell Street.

Final project completion is scheduled for August 2027.

All work is weather permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

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