Home State Police: One dead, two injured in wrong-way accident overnight on Interstate 95
Virginia News

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Stafford County Interstate 95 car accident investigation police rescue
(© Wild Awake – Generated with AI – stock.adobe.com)

One person is dead and two people received serious injuries in a crash overnight on southbound Interstate 95 in Virginia.

The fatal accident occurred at 4:05 a.m. Saturday at the 146-mile marker in Stafford County.

The victim and names of those injured have not been released.

A Volvo SUV was traveling in the wrong direction on I-95 when it collided head-on with a southbound Chevrolet sedan, according to Brent Coffey, a public information officer for the Culpeper division of the Virginia State Police.

All southbound travel lanes were closed for approximately five hours for the investigation and cleanup.

The Virginia Department of Transportation assisted with the roadway closure and detour.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

