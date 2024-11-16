State Police: One dead, two injured in wrong-way accident overnight on Interstate 95

One person is dead and two people received serious injuries in a crash overnight on southbound Interstate 95 in Virginia.

The fatal accident occurred at 4:05 a.m. Saturday at the 146-mile marker in Stafford County.

The victim and names of those injured have not been released.

A Volvo SUV was traveling in the wrong direction on I-95 when it collided head-on with a southbound Chevrolet sedan, according to Brent Coffey, a public information officer for the Culpeper division of the Virginia State Police.

All southbound travel lanes were closed for approximately five hours for the investigation and cleanup.

The Virginia Department of Transportation assisted with the roadway closure and detour.