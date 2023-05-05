Staff changes necessary at Staunton Schools with retirement of Executive Director of Student Services

Staunton City Schools’ Executive Director of Student Services and Preschool Director Dr. Jelisa Wolfe will retire this summer after 24 years with the school division.

Wolfe’s departure means the school division must make other job changes to allocate her duties across staff starting July 1.

Principal of Staunton High School Nate Collins will become Executive Director of Student Services.

Tammy Lightner, an assistant principal at Staunton High School, will become Staunton High’s principal.

Kristy Pelina will join the school division as the preschool and childcare coordinator at Dixon Educational Center after serving in similar roles in Augusta County.

Bari Nixon joins SCS from the Redmond School District in Redmond, Oregon, and will serve as director of special education.

Dr. Katherine Robinson of Staunton joins the school division’s special education department as a board-certified behavior analyst-doctoral level.

In other news, Shelburne Middle School PTA President Jessica Wiley was named Volunteer of the Year by the Virginia PTA.