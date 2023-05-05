Countries
newsstaff changes necessary at staunton schools with retirement of executive director of student services
Local

Staff changes necessary at Staunton Schools with retirement of Executive Director of Student Services

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
staunton city schools
Logo: Staunton City Schools

Staunton City Schools’ Executive Director of Student Services and Preschool Director Dr. Jelisa Wolfe will retire this summer after 24 years with the school division.

Wolfe’s departure means the school division must make other job changes to allocate her duties across staff starting July 1.

Principal of Staunton High School Nate Collins will become Executive Director of Student Services.

Tammy Lightner, an assistant principal at Staunton High School, will become Staunton High’s principal.

Kristy Pelina will join the school division as the preschool and childcare coordinator at Dixon Educational Center after serving in similar roles in Augusta County.

Bari Nixon joins SCS from the Redmond School District in Redmond, Oregon, and will serve as director of special education.

Dr. Katherine Robinson of Staunton joins the school division’s special education department as a board-certified behavior analyst-doctoral level.

In other news, Shelburne Middle School PTA President Jessica Wiley was named Volunteer of the Year by the Virginia PTA.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

