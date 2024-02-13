Countries
Home Space-electronics company expanding operations in Fairfax County
Economy, Virginia

Space-electronics company expanding operations in Fairfax County

Chris Graham
Published date:
virginia politics
(© cbies – stock.adobe.com)

The space-electronics company Trident Systems is getting help from Virginia to expand capacity at its Fairfax County location.

Trident has worked with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership International Trade team since 2015 utilizing various programs and service offerings, and the company is a 2020 graduate of the Virginia Leaders in Export Trade program.

VALET assists Virginia exporters that have firmly established domestic operations and are committed to international exporting as a growth strategy.

VEDP worked with the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority to help secure the project for Virginia and will support Trident System’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities.

As a business incentive supporting economic development, the state-taxpayer-funded VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies.

So, that’s the corporate welfare part of things with this story.

Trident Systems, which produces space-electronic systems for the Department of Defense and intelligence community, is investing $3.7 million on its side to expand capacity at its operation in Fairfax County.

“Trident’s rapid growth providing unique solutions that maximize our customer’s mission impact enabled the need for this higher-volume production facility. We are excited to expand our presence in Virginia supporting our nation’s critical space needs,” said Lorin Hattrup, General Manager, Trident Systems. “Our new production facility will allow us to support a range of products on rapid timelines while maintaining affordability.”

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

