Space-electronics company expanding operations in Fairfax County

The space-electronics company Trident Systems is getting help from Virginia to expand capacity at its Fairfax County location.

Trident has worked with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership International Trade team since 2015 utilizing various programs and service offerings, and the company is a 2020 graduate of the Virginia Leaders in Export Trade program.

VALET assists Virginia exporters that have firmly established domestic operations and are committed to international exporting as a growth strategy.

VEDP worked with the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority to help secure the project for Virginia and will support Trident System’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities.

As a business incentive supporting economic development, the state-taxpayer-funded VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies.

Trident Systems, which produces space-electronic systems for the Department of Defense and intelligence community, is investing $3.7 million on its side to expand capacity at its operation in Fairfax County.

“Trident’s rapid growth providing unique solutions that maximize our customer’s mission impact enabled the need for this higher-volume production facility. We are excited to expand our presence in Virginia supporting our nation’s critical space needs,” said Lorin Hattrup, General Manager, Trident Systems. “Our new production facility will allow us to support a range of products on rapid timelines while maintaining affordability.”