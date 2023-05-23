Southwest Virginia man gets 15+ years on meth, illegal firearms convictions

A Wise County man was sentenced last week to more than 15 years in federal prison on meth and illegal firearms convictions.

Justine Kyle Elliott, 33, previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, possessing with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to court documents, Elliott’s conviction stems from an August 2021 arrest in Coeburn, when police responded to a report that Elliot was asleep at the wheel of a vehicle parked in a bank drive-thru.

When officers searched his vehicle, they discovered a large quantity of methamphetamine and several firearms. Elliott later admitted to being involved in the distribution of methamphetamine throughout Southwest Virginia.

According to his plea deal, Elliott trafficked a large quantity of crystal ice methamphetamine and cocaine into Southwest Virginia over a 16-month period, including more than 30 kilograms of methamphetamine, some of which was 100 percent pure.