newssouthwest virginia man gets 15 years on meth illegal firearms convictions
Virginia

Southwest Virginia man gets 15+ years on meth, illegal firearms convictions

Chris Graham
Published date:
court law
(© BillionPhotos.com – stock.adobe.com)

A Wise County man was sentenced last week to more than 15 years in federal prison on meth and illegal firearms convictions.

Justine Kyle Elliott, 33, previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, possessing with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to court documents, Elliott’s conviction stems from an August 2021 arrest in Coeburn, when police responded to a report that Elliot was asleep at the wheel of a vehicle parked in a bank drive-thru.

When officers searched his vehicle, they discovered a large quantity of methamphetamine and several firearms. Elliott later admitted to being involved in the distribution of methamphetamine throughout Southwest Virginia.

According to his plea deal, Elliott trafficked a large quantity of crystal ice methamphetamine and cocaine into Southwest Virginia over a 16-month period, including more than 30 kilograms of methamphetamine, some of which was 100 percent pure.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

