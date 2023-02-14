Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news so now meltzer says aew wants cm punk back but he needs to mend fences first
Sports

So now, Meltzer says AEW wants CM Punk back, but he needs to mend fences first

Chris Graham
Published:
cm punk
Photo: AEW

Uncle Dave, Dave Meltzer, Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor and Young Bucks mouthpiece, is saying that there are many in AEW who want to see CM Punk return.

Which can only mean one thing: the Bucks have been told by Tony Khan that Punk is coming back, and Meltzer is being used to do damage control.

You can tell this by how Meltzer, on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, is now reframing the backstage brawl at “All Out” that led to the suspensions of Punk, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.

“There was a lot of damage there to the brand. It wasn’t just like he yelled at The Young Bucks. It was the brand. I mean, he basically said that AEW is second-rate,” Meltzer said on the podcast, crafting a whole new story of the shoot answer that Punk gave to a question from a reporter after “All Out,” which he used as a jumping-off point to expose backstage tensions that had been simmering for months.

For the record, Punk didn’t say, or basically say, or come close to saying or hinting, that AEW is second-rate. The focus of his venom was directly on Matt and Nick Jackson, Kenny Omega and their acolyte, Adam Page, for months of shoot comments from those guys in interviews and on AEW TV aimed at kneecapping Punk.

Credit to Cody Rhodes here: he saw this backstage nonsense with the Jackson up close and personal backstage and was able to secure for himself not only a good money gig with WWE, but somehow finagled a WrestleMania main event out of the deal.

Punk, who himself could still have a WrestleMania main event in him before he’s done, was injured in his AEW world title win at “All Out,” tearing a triceps muscle in his victory over Jon Moxley that required surgery and several months of rehab.

In the intervening time, the ratings for AEW’s flagship show, “Dynamite,” have plateaued, on either side of 1 million viewers a week, with the quarter-hours featuring The Elite – the clubby nickname the Bucks and Omega have for themselves – coming in well below that.

The Elite’s defense of their six-man belts on last week’s “Dynamite” averaged 779,000 viewers, according to Wrestlenomics, down 25.7 percent from the show’s top quarter-hour last week.

This would be one good reason for many in AEW to want Punk back: to get eyeballs back on the product, not fleeing in the hundreds of thousands when the wrestling gives way to a trampoline show.

The timeline for Punk to be ready to make an in-ring return could have him coming back as early as next month, which is why, we have to presume, Meltzer, speaking for the Bucks, is talking about Punk now.

Having laid the foundation for Punk to need to apologize for saying AEW as a brand is “second-rate,” then, Meltzer tried to make clear that the ball is in Punk’s court from here.

“There’s a lot of mending of fences that need to be done, and there’s been no mending of fences at all,” Meltzer said. “Punk could be back in two months, and then there’s a decision of how that goes. That’s going to be a big story, of how that goes down or how it doesn’t go down.”

Uh, huh.

This is what the Jacksons want to be the case, that they can pressure Khan into forcing Punk into a public apology, or at the least, using the lack of an apology ahead of a Punk return as a grievance were they to decide to leave the company, or Khan were to decide to part ways with them, when their contracts are up early next year.

Based on their lack of ratings draw, don’t expect whoever the new owner of WWE is next year to blow up the Bucks’ phones once they hit the free-agent market, which is almost a guarantee at this point.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 Police: Michigan State University shooter had no ties to school, motive unclear
2 U.S. shoots down another unidentified object: Serious question … is it aliens?
3 Super Bowl Notebook: Everything except the game that was off with the Fox broadcast
4 So now, Meltzer says AEW wants CM Punk back, but he needs to mend fences first
5 Little Dick Donnie likes public executions: To get rid of the other criminals, his competition

Latest News

armaan franklin
Sports

Sixth-ranked Virginia heads to 3-22 Louisville: Don’t look past these Cards

Chris Graham
virginia museum of history and culture new
Culture

Fort Harrison in Dayton among recipients of Commonwealth History Fund grants

Crystal Graham

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture announced the 2023 Commonwealth History Fund grant winners including 11 organizations throughout Virginia.

woodrow wilson
Sports

U.S. presidents and baseball: Wilson’s lifelong love affair with the national pastime

Joe Guzzardi

U.S. presidents’ love affair with baseball dates back to George Washington, who wrote in his journal that during Valley Forge he “sometimes throws and catches a ball for hours with his aide-de-camp.”

burning leaves
Virginia

It’s spring fire season in Virginia: Burning law in effect through April 30

Crystal Graham
housing
Local

Citizens urge Waynesboro to take the lead on homelessness, affordable housing

Crystal Graham
prescription drugs
Virginia

Virginia invests $66.7 million to expand Commonwealth’s life sciences industry

Rebecca Barnabi
waynesboro
Local

Former Waynesboro mayor: ‘There is a zero percent chance’ for 30-percent tax hike

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy