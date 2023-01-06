Menu
news snap households to continue to receive emergency allotments in january
State/National

SNAP households to continue to receive emergency allotments in January

Crystal Graham
Published:
food grocery store
(© SGr – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program has received federal approval to release emergency benefits to eligible households in January.

These enhanced benefits will be automatically loaded to recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer cards on Monday, Jan. 16.

The enhanced SNAP benefit is made available through a public health emergency declaration that requires government agencies to request an extension of emergency allotment issuances on a month-to-month basis. Future benefit allotments are dependent upon this monthly approval process and are subject to change.

The emergency allotments temporarily raise existing SNAP households’ monthly benefit amount to the maximum allowable based on household size.

Maximum monthly SNAP allotments

Household Size  Maximum Allotment 
1 $281
2 $516
3 $740
4 $939
5 $1,116
6 $1,339
7 $1,480
8 $1,691
Each additional person $211

Additional information about SNAP and other assistance programs are available at dss.virginia.gov/benefit/.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

