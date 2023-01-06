SNAP households to continue to receive emergency allotments in January

Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program has received federal approval to release emergency benefits to eligible households in January.

These enhanced benefits will be automatically loaded to recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer cards on Monday, Jan. 16.

The enhanced SNAP benefit is made available through a public health emergency declaration that requires government agencies to request an extension of emergency allotment issuances on a month-to-month basis. Future benefit allotments are dependent upon this monthly approval process and are subject to change.

The emergency allotments temporarily raise existing SNAP households’ monthly benefit amount to the maximum allowable based on household size.

Maximum monthly SNAP allotments

Household Size Maximum Allotment 1 $281 2 $516 3 $740 4 $939 5 $1,116 6 $1,339 7 $1,480 8 $1,691 Each additional person $211

Additional information about SNAP and other assistance programs are available at dss.virginia.gov/benefit/.