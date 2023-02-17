Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news smith house galleries opens artvision student art show on march 3
Culture

Smith House Galleries opens artVISION student art show on March 3

Crystal Graham
Published:

arts council of the valleyArts Council of the Valley presents the seventh annual artVISION: Rockingham County Public Schools Youth Art Month Show in March.

The Smith House Galleries exhibition opens with a reception during First Fridays of the Valley, on March 3, from 5-7 p.m.

Sponsored by Rockingham Educational Foundation, Inc., the artVISION exhibition runs through March 31.

Three virtual albums featuring elementary, middle and high school art will be available in early March at valleyarts.org/current-exhibition.

Becky Ford, RCPS supervisor of fine arts, coordinated the exhibition of works by 100 students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

“We’re excited to exhibit artwork from Rockingham County Public Schools at Smith House Galleries during Youth Art Month,” Ford said. “This is a great opportunity for members of the community to see and appreciate the creativity of RCPS students.”

Ford thanked RCPS art teachers for their work in bringing this exhibition to life:

  • Elementary School: Joseph Arbaugh, Kelly Dove, Edwina George, Maria Leckey, Rebecca Rogers, Mary Shaffer, Courtney Spiers, Kristi Strine, Hannah Webb, Janae Yoder, Cayse Zwanzig
  • Middle School: Mimi Guido, Samantha Ritter, Kristen Swoope, Sarah Beth Taylor, Robin Wilkins
  • High School: Kim Floyd, Martha Maddox, Christopher Michael, Brandy Somers, Emily Quesenberry, Erin Whetzel

Arts Council of the Valley is located at 311 South Main Street in Downtown Harrisonburg.

To learn more, visit valleyarts.org.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

1 Police: Michigan State University shooter had no ties to school, motive unclear
2 U.S. shoots down another unidentified object: Serious question … is it aliens?
3 Super Bowl Notebook: Everything except the game that was off with the Fox broadcast
4 So now, Meltzer says AEW wants CM Punk back, but he needs to mend fences first
5 Little Dick Donnie likes public executions: To get rid of the other criminals, his competition

Latest News

Culture, Local

‘I Want it That Way:’ Wilde’s world of 1890s London comes to Wayne stage

Rebecca Barnabi
Wayne Theatre
Culture

Queen tribute band ‘will rock you’ at Wayne Theatre

Crystal Graham

A tribute to the iconic British rock band, Queen, will be at the Wayne Theatre in downtown Waynesboro on Saturday, April 8 at 8 p.m.

album covers
Culture

Newlin Music Prize releases short list; fans may vote through March 17

Crystal Graham

The Newlin Music Prize has revealed the 20 albums on the 2023 Short List, all of which are in consideration for this year's award that celebrates excellence in music from the Richmond metropolitan area.

wheat harvest farm
Virginia

Who are Virginia’s ag superheroes? Nominate individual for State Fair trading card

Crystal Graham
prescription medication
Local

Waynesboro votes to seek additional compensation for opioid crisis

Crystal Graham
police
Virginia

Norfolk 6-year-old takes gun to school: No injuries, mother faces charges

Chris Graham
john grisham
Sports

Novelist John Grisham on college hoops, NIL, George Clooney and ‘Calico Joe”

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy