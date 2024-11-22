Sheriff: Briefcase with $20K in coins stolen from vendor at Augusta Expo gun show

A briefcase with valuable coins worth more than $20,000 was stolen from a vendor at Augusta Expo in Fishersville on Nov. 17.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, a woman approached a gun show vendor while he was loading items into his truck in the parking lot near the main entrance at approximately 4:30 p.m.

A male approached the vendor’s truck and took the briefcase.

Security footage shows two individuals lurking near the truck.

The suspects were seen leaving the area in a black Nissan SUV.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance identifying the individuals.

Anyone with information on the Augusta Expo robbery case is asked to contact Investigator Reid with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.