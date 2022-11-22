Share of older workers increasing: Bill in Congress puts focus on 55-and-up workforce

The share of workers ages 55 and older has more than doubled since 1995, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which tells us that of the 9 million jobs expected to be added to the economy by 2030, more than half, 4.7 million, will be filled by workers over the age of 55.

Legislation from Virginia Democrat Don Beyer and Illinois Democrat Marie Newman would create an Older Workers’ Bureau, which would be focused on the challenges facing older workers such as age discrimination, work-limiting health conditions, and financially preparing for retirement.

“These workers need and deserve a unified source of information and support, which at present does not exist. The establishment of an Old Workers’ Bureau would provide a new, central office dedicated to supporting our older workers and ensuring they have the resources they need to be successful,” said Beyer, who was recently re-elected to represent Virginia’s Eighth Congressional District.

The Older Workers’ Bureau Act introduced by Beyer and Newman would authorize $7 million per year for the new Bureau to support older workers by promoting their welfare, improving working conditions, increasing efficiency, and advancing the employment opportunities.

“Every American deserves to live with the dignity that comes with an honest day’s work. Yet, older Americans face enormous barriers and outright discrimination as they seek employment in an ever-changing economy,” Newman said. “Now more than ever, as older Americans contemplate returning to a post-Covid workplace, we must equip them with the tools and resources to be successful. Their rich experiences, knowledge, and skillsets are an asset to any company or industry. An Older Workers’ Bureau will help us get these job seekers back to work.”

Text of the Older Worker’s Bureau Act is available here.