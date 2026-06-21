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Home Fairfax County: I-495 pursuit leads to crash, fire, foot chase, arrest
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Fairfax County: I-495 pursuit leads to crash, fire, foot chase, arrest

Staff/Wire Report
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An unidentified man was apprehended after a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 495 in the area of Telegraph Road in Fairfax County early Sunday morning.

Virginia State Police reports that a trooper spotted a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed in the area at 12:57 a.m.

The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop, and a pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit continued into the Mixing Bowl and onto Interstate 395 northbound, where the suspect vehicle exited at Edsall Road. The pursuit continued on residential roads and into an apartment complex parking lot, where a trooper used a maneuver to stop the vehicle.

The driver exited the vehicle with the vehicle still in drive and attempted to flee on foot.

The suspect driver was taken into custody after a short foot chase.

The vehicle, meanwhile, struck a parked vehicle and then caught fire, burning both vehicles.

The incident remains under investigation.

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