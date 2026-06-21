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Home Albemarle County: Two found dead from gunshot wounds on Heritage Hall Road
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Albemarle County: Two found dead from gunshot wounds on Heritage Hall Road

Staff/Wire Report
Published date:
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Photo: © Rex Wholster/stock.adobe.com

The Albemarle County Police Department is conducting a death investigation after two individuals were found deceased in the 5000 block of Heritage Hall Road on Sunday.

ACPD and Albemarle County Fire Rescue were dispatched to that location at 12:20 p.m. to a report of two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The names of the deceased are being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The remains have been transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond for determination on the cause and manner of death.

Detectives believe this was an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

Callers may remain anonymous.

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Staff/Wire Report

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