Community group hosting fundraiser for local kid ordered to self-deport

A community group is organizing to do something that is absolutely heartbreaking to have to do – help a local kid who entered the U.S. legally, but has now been ordered to self-deport, because that’s what Trump’s America is now.

Could be worse, I guess – the Trump goons could have just put the kid on a plane headed to El Salvador or South America or Africa and called it a day.

All of you who voted for this – Donald Trump got 73 percent in Augusta County, and 52 percent in Waynesboro, in the 2024 cycle – seriously, shame on you.

I’ve gotten myself off-topic, which is to highlight the good thing that this local group, the Familia Fund, is trying to do, with its Airplane Potluck scheduled for next Sunday (June 28) at Trinity Episcopal Church in Staunton.

Helping hand

To attend the potluck, to make a donation towards the cause or to learn more about the Familia Fund in general, email [email protected] .

The Familia Fund’s potluck fundraiser will go toward helping pay for a one-way plane ticket for a child ordered to leave the country, and for the local family’s legal fees related to the case.

Which, I mean, it’s amazing that there are people who will go out of their way to try to help people like this, but then, it’s only because of all of those jerkoffs who waved “Mass Deportation Now” signs at political rallies.

That’s me expressing the anger.

The people with the Familia Fund want to keep their focus on trying to do the right thing, given the circumstances.

“In our community, we care about families,” said Jane Steele, a Staunton resident who is a member of the Familia Fund group. “We care about the protection of children. We cannot solve the immigration crisis, but we can act civilly and with kindness towards our neighbors who are suffering.”

Yes, we need to act civilly and with kindness towards neighbors who are suffering.

I have, for as long as I can remember, operated on the principle, comfort the afflicted.

And then the flip side to that: we also need to afflict the comfortable.

That’s my job; people like Jane Steele aren’t motivated as much by the politics, but helping those in need.

It’s good to know that we have people like her in our community; and we need more like her.

And less of those “Mass Deportation Now” wastes of carbon.

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