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Home We could be on the verge of Spanberger declaring a Drought Emergency
Politics, Virginia

We could be on the verge of Spanberger declaring a Drought Emergency

Chris Graham
Published date:
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Photo: © Scope Images/stock.adobe.com

The Virginia Drought Monitoring Task Force is using the bully pulpit of Gov. Abigail Spanberger to encourage us to conserve water use, for obvious reasons – we can’t seem to get it to friggin’ rain.

My weather apps have been telling me all day that rain is coming in 23 minutes, or somesuch; not a drop at this writing.

Per a press release from the governor’s office, Virginia is in the midst of its driest period since 1941, with precipitation totals are approximately eight inches below average across much of the Commonwealth.

“All Virginians can play a role in protecting our water supply during this historic dry period,” Spanberger said, via press release. “As communities across the Commonwealth – particularly in Southside and Central Virginia – continue to be impacted by these conditions, it is important that we take commonsense steps to meet this challenge.”

Commonsense steps you can take to conserve water

  • Reduce lawn and garden watering schedules to alternating days, only watering between dusk and dawn
  • Turn off ornamental fountains
  • Limit washing of vehicles and paved surfaces unless addressing public health and safety
  • Limit filling of swimming pools

The most recent Virginia Department of Environmental Quality Daily Drought Map shows 100 percent of the Commonwealth’s land area experiencing drought conditions, with the majority of the Commonwealth in a drought warning status.

If drought conditions continue, the governor can declare a Drought Emergency by executive order, which means that mandatory water use restrictions for certain users and industries would be implemented.

I’m having flashbacks to Ralph Northam’s twice-a-week COVID press conferences right about here.

Our most recent drought emergency came in 2002.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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