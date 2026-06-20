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Home Today in Trump’s America: Putting the ‘b’ in dumb, getting grabbed by the p—y
Politics, U.S. & World

Today in Trump’s America: Putting the ‘b’ in dumb, getting grabbed by the p—y

Chris Graham
Published date:

Donald Trump: Dumbass

I swear to god, and I’m screenshotting this so that you can see that I’m not making this up, but Donald Trump, with the world at war because of his pea brain, posted this to his money-losing social media site this morning, at 10:52 a.m.

trump dumbass
Screenshot: TruthSocial

This dumass/dumbass – thank you for your attention to that important matter – is still on this thing about people supposedly not knowing that the word “dumb” has a “b” in it.

Was he kicked in the head by a government mule as a child?

Apologies to those of you out there who were kicked in the head by government mules, who still have enough to know that “dumb” has a “b” in it.

The guy is giving Iran $300 billion to open the Strait of Hormuz and calling that a win, even though the Iranians just closed it again, because of Benjamin Netanyahu being a dumass/dumbass, but “dumocrats” or “dumbocrats” has his attention today.

What a dumbass.

Poor Donnie: Giorgia Meloni is just not into you

The latest nonsense international relations fiasco is the fallout from the interview with Trump did with an Italian TV correspondent in which he claimed that Italy’s prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, as of right before this interview a Trump ally, “begged” him for a picture at the G7 summit this week.

Team Trump denied that POTUS said that, so the broadcaster, LA7, came back with the receipts, in the form of the audio of the interview, with LA7 correspondent Daniele Compatangelo.

Trump: How is your Prime Minister doing? How is she doing?

Compatangelo: Well, she just met you at the G7. What do you make of it? What do you make of the conversation that you had sitting on the little couch?

Trump: What did she say when she met me?

Compatangelo: I guess she was happy to meeting you and to have a friend like you?

Trump: Probably she is happy that I talked to her! I didn’t have to talk to her!

Compatangelo: Tell me about the meeting?

Trump: I don’t know what to say! She begged me for a picture! She wanted a picture with me so badly. I wouldn’t have done it, but I felt sorry for her!

Dipshit Donnie doubled down on the claim in an early-morning post – again, this has his attention today, with the Middle East boiling over.

trump giorgia meloni
Screenshot: TruthSocial

And now, the response from Meloni:

President Trump, these constant, unprovoked attacks are senseless. As for my popularity, being your friend certainly has not helped it, nor does it depend on my relationship with you.

My popularity depends on my ability to defend Italy’s national interest, and that is exactly what I have always done. That is also what I did regarding the American military bases in Italy. Their use is governed by agreements that we have always respected, and that cannot be violated as long as I am Prime Minister.

Italy remains a sovereign nation. In any case, my popularity is none of your concern. I suggest you focus on yours.

Looks like she just grabbed him by the pussy, wouldn’t you say?

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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