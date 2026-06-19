Arrests in Harrisonburg prostitution case made at home of City Council member

Turns out that the arrests announced by Harrisonburg Police on Thursday in an underage prostitution case were made at the home of Harrisonburg City Councilwoman Monica Robinson, and that three of the arrests in the case involve family members.

Jayden LeQuinn Robinson, 18, was one of three people arrested in connection with the prostitution case, per a press release from the Harrisonburg PD that went out on Thursday.

Jayden Robinson is Monica Robinson’s grandson.

He was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor; and keeping, residing in or visiting a bawdy place for immoral purposes.

Another grandson, Nathaniel Clayton Reed, 22, was arrested on a firearms charge, and Kasey LeQuinn Robinson, 38, was taken in on a probation violation.

Kasey Robinson is Monica Robinson’s son.

According to the release from the Harrisonburg PD, a tip was called in alleging that a juvenile female was involved in prostitution, leading to an investigation that uncovered internet crimes involving multiple juveniles.

Officers executed arrest warrants at properties in the 400 block of Kelley Street and the 1200 block of Old Furnace Drive on Wednesday.

A city spokesperson confirmed that the property in the 400 block of Kelley Street is Monica Robinson’s home.

Two other people were arrested in the case: an unnamed 17-year-old, and Crespo Ghawaga John Alhajana, 19, who was charged with using or allowing a vehicle to be used for the purpose of prostitution involving a minor; and pandering, pimping or receiving money from a minor engaged in prostitution.

Monica Robinson is the executive director of the Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project, a nonprofit founded in 2013 “dedicated to recovering, sharing, centralizing, and expanding the resources on African American history of the Shenandoah Valley,” per its website.

Robinson was first elected to a seat on the City Council in 2022, finishing in first place in a four-way race for two seats on the ballot in the 2022 cycle.

Robinson is among four candidates in an Aug. 4 Democratic Party primary that will determine two nominees for the November elections.

Support AFP