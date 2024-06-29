Seth Lonsway strong in Double-A debut, but Richmond falters late, loses 7-5

Seth Lonsway, in his Double-A debut, threw six scoreless innings for Richmond Friday night, but Somerset rallied late to beat the Flying Squirrels, 7-5.

Lonsway, a 2021 sixth-round pick out of Ohio State, was 2-3 with a 3.86 ERA at High-A Eugene this season before the San Francisco Giants elevated him to Double-A.

He looked good in his first start with the Squirrels, holding the Patriots, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, to four hits and a walk in his six-inning stint.

Lonsway left with a 5-0 lead, but the Squirrels bullpen gave up two in the seventh and a five-spot in the eighth, the big blow being a three-run double from Max Burt.

The Flying Squirrels and Patriots continue the series on Saturday night at The Diamond. Right-hander Nick Sinacola (2-1, 3.10 ERA) will be on the mound for Richmond, and right-hander Trystan Vrieling will start for Somerset. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Saturday is Negro Leagues Heritage Night. Players will wear special Negro League inspired uniforms for one night only as we reflect and celebrate the rich history and achievements of Negro League Baseball.

The on-field jerseys are being auctioned here until 9 p.m. on Saturday night with proceeds benefiting Flying Squirrels Charities. The game will be followed by In-Your-Face Fireworks.

Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.