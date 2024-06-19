Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Senate resolution led by Sen. Kaine apologizes for treatment of LGBTQ military servicemembers
Politics, State/National

Senate resolution led by Sen. Kaine apologizes for treatment of LGBTQ military servicemembers

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
lgbtq
(© 9nong – stock.adobe.com)

A Senate resolution introduced today acknowledges and apologizes for the mistreatment of and discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender (LGBT) individuals who have served in the uniformed services, as civil servants or in the Foreign Service.

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, a member of the Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committees, and Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin led the introduction.

“LGBT civil servants, foreign service officers and servicemembers have made countless sacrifices and contributions to our country and national security. Despite this, our government has subjected them to decades of harassment, invasive investigations and wrongful termination because of who they are or who they love,” Kaine said. “This Pride Month, I’m proud to lead this resolution alongside Senator Baldwin to reaffirm our commitment to righting our past wrongs and fighting for equality for all LGBT Americans.”

The United States has a long, disturbing history of discrimination against servicemembers and other federal employees identifying as LGBT. Beginning in the early 1940s and continuing through the 1990s, a period historians label the “Lavender Scare,” thousands of federal employees were discriminated against because of their sexuality. At least 100,000 LGBT military service members were forced out of the Armed Forces between World War II and 2011, most recently due to the 1994-2011 ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ policy, which prohibited servicemembers from disclosing their sexual orientation.

“Anyone who serves our country, whether they are in uniform or a civil servant, deserves to be treated with respect, fairness, and dignity, regardless of who they are or who they love,” Baldwin said. “I am proud to lead this effort to show our commitment to creating a more accepting, equal country that lives up to our nation’s ideals.”

In 2014, President Obama signed Executive Order 13672, officially prohibiting the federal government and federal contractors from discriminating on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity. In 2023, the Department of Defense announced that it would undertake a proactive review of the service records of individuals discharged due to their sexual orientation to assess whether to grant them discharge upgrades. While the significant steps are in the right direction, the U.S. has more work to do to ameliorate the harm done by decades of discriminatory policies.   

Kaine and Baldwin have long fought for equal treatment and rights for all individuals, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity. Last year, they introduced the Equality Acthistoric, comprehensive legislation to protect Americans from discrimination based on their gender identity or sexual orientation. In 2022, they helped pass the Respect for Marriage Actwhich was signed into law to ensure that same-sex and interracial marriages are recognized by every state.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 We’re just waiting for Donald Trump to declare victory in McGuire-Good primary
2 Public-records request: Is UVA Baseball a revenue sport? Not even close
3 The Caitlin Clark Effect: Attention on the WNBA is good, but not this kind of attention
4 Virginia Republicans nominate NoVa elitist who called Staunton ‘podunk’ for Senate
5 Survey to help health district ‘deliver care to those who need it most’

Latest News

Ryan Blaney
Sports

NASCAR Cup Series Podcast: Ryan Blaney didn’t run out of gas this time

Rod Mullins
tim kaine hung cao ad
Politics, State/National

New Kaine campaign ad hits at Hung Cao not seeming to actually want to be a senator

Chris Graham

I think we can bet that the new Tim Kaine campaign ad hitting at the new Republican U.S. Senate nominee, Hung Cao, who doesn’t seem to want the job, just the title, is hitting on a message that we’ll see repeated a good bit between now and Election Day.

school bus student children backpack
Health, Local, Schools

Get child’s vaccinations now to avoid the end-of-summer rush before school begins

Crystal Graham

The Central Shenandoah Health District is urging parents of children to make their back-to-school vaccination appointments before school begins.

old tire recycling
Local

Augusta Regional Landfill to increase fees to address rising operational costs

Crystal Graham
sprayground harrisonburg feedback
Local

Harrisonburg spraygrounds to include 36 spray features for kids of all ages

Crystal Graham
ambulance
Local

Staunton Police Department implements dispatch system for emergency calls in the city

Crystal Graham
business open cafe restaurant apron sign
Local

Community stakeholders form Staunton Black Business Collective

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status