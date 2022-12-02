Menu
news sen warner resumes holiday tradition of welcoming students to capitol hill office
Politics

Sen. Warner resumes holiday tradition of welcoming students to Capitol Hill office

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
Sen. Mark R. Warner welcomed fifth-grade students from Dumfries Elementary School to his Capitol Hill office Friday. Courtesy of Mark Warner’s office.

Christmas cheer made its way to the U.S. Senate Friday when Sen. Mark R. Warner welcomed students from Dumfries Elementary School in his Capitol Hill office for a holiday celebration.

Students sang Christmas carols, drank milk and ate cookies and helped Warner decorate his office Christmas tree, a 12-foot Fraser fir from Mt. Rogers Tree Farm in Grayson County, Va.

The fifth-grade students decorated Warner’s tree with homemade ornaments, then sang “Jingle Bells” and “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” for staff members, according to a press release.

An annual tradition, Warner was thrilled to host students after a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

