Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Sen. Warner pushes OMB to complete review of cybersecurity policies
Politics, U.S. & World

Sen. Warner pushes OMB to complete review of cybersecurity policies

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
username password graphic
(© Song_about_summer – stock.adobe.com)

In Internet of Things Cybersecurity Improvement Act of 2020, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) was directed to complete a review of agency policies pertaining to IoT devices.

The review would ensure consistency with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) cybersecurity guidelines, and OMB has yet to complete the review.

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner of Virginia, Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, wrote to Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Shalanda Young today. He calls on OMB to fulfill requirements and complete the review.

“I acknowledge that the law has far-reaching impacts across the federal government, which may require extensive interagency coordination, but I believe that IoT cybersecurity is of critical importance to our national security,” Warner wrote. “I am disappointed to see that OMB has not yet fulfilled its obligation to ensure that IoT devices procured by the Federal government meet the NIST guidance.”

Warner recognized the progress made by the agency to issue guidance, but voiced frustration over the lack of urgency to review agency policies.

“We were happy to see some forward progress — namely, the inclusion of information on the IoT Cybersecurity waiver process in OMB’s December, 2022 FISMA guidance — and we know that you intend to include additional guidelines in the upcoming Fall 2023 FISMA guidance. However, I am concerned by the pace that OMB has taken to meet its statutory obligations under federal law,” Warner wrote.

Warner’s letter posed a series of questions:

  • Where is OMB in the review of agency information security policies and principles to ensure that they align with NIST guidelines?
  • What policies and principles has OMB issued to date to:
    • ensure agency policies and principles are consistent with the NIST standards and guidelines?
    • address security vulnerabilities of information systems?
  • Which agencies have aligned policies with NIST guidelines, and which have yet to do so?
  • Is OMB tracking the volume of waivers that agencies are granting? Can you provide my office with a summary of these numbers?

Warner, a former technology entrepreneur, is co-Chair of Senate Cybersecurity Caucus and is a leader in the Senate on security issues related to the Internet of Things.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Harrisonburg woman reports being sexually assaulted by man at knifepoint
2 Wayne Theatre show to benefit Improv Troupe member paralyzed in accident
3 Report Card: Three starts in, Anthony Colandrea earns his best PFF grade to date
4 Missing child believed to be in Virginia Beach safely reunited with custodial parent
5 A new HokieBird joins two old favorites in new Quillen Spirit Plaza in Blacksburg

Latest News

albemarle county
Local, Politics

Albemarle County launches community survey to gauge effectiveness of local government

Chris Graham
police
Police, Virginia

Virginia State Police suspend search for driver in New Kent County pursuit

Chris Graham

Virginia State Police has suspended the search for a man who led troopers on a pursuit on Interstate 64 in New Kent County on Tuesday.

Economy, U.S. & World

On the stock market: Mention of AI nearly doubles prices for companies  

Rebecca Barnabi

The buzz in the business world is that merely mentioning artificial intelligence (AI) causes a company’s stock price to rise.

Augusta County
Local, Politics

Augusta County, beginning Oct. 1, will be putting a price on government transparency

Chris Graham
Buddy Bear
Local, Police

Augusta County judge approves bond for man accused of killing vet’s service dog

Crystal Graham
prison jail
Police, Politics, Virginia

ACLU of Virginia files suit against VADOC on earned sentence credit program

Chris Graham
Politics, Virginia

Youngkin donates quarterly salary to Virginia Beach literacy nonprofit

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy