Security contractor Wrap Technologies announces $4.1M project in Southwest Virginia

Wrap Technologies announced this week plans for a new $4.1 million manufacturing and distribution facility in Southwest Virginia that will create 126 new jobs.

The new 20,000-square-foot facility in Norton’s Project Intersection will serve as the central hub for Wrap’s manufacturing and distribution operations.

“Our move to Virginia allows us to work closely with our already established base, focus on our Made in America tech strategy, and begin implementing our plans to deliver an integrated solution to our customers across the state,” Wrap Technologies founder and CEO Scot Cohen said.

The expansion will support the development of next-generation tech products, including Wrap’s innovative AI and VR training platforms, integrated body camera systems, and planned advanced drone technologies designed for safer and more efficient law enforcement practices.

The state is chipping in to the tune of a $425,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund and an $800,000 grant from the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission.

“As Wrap Technologies brings its operations to Virginia and creates more than 120 jobs, we are reaffirming the Commonwealth’s leadership in technology and innovation,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said. “This expansion further accelerates our efforts to develop key technology hubs in the region.”