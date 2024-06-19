Countries
Second person arrested in homicide of 4-month-old infant in Craig County

Crystal Graham
police car arrest lights
(© ChiccoDodiFC – stock.adobe.com)

A second person has been arrested in the death of a 4-month-old infant in Craig County on June 3.

After consultation with the Craig County Commonwealth’s Attorney, the Virginia State Police arrested Natassia Huddleston, 41, of Roanoke, on Tuesday. Huddleston is the second person arrested in the incident.

Huddleston has been charged with felonies including second-degree homicide, child endangerment and child abuse and neglect.

Huddleston was processed at the Craig County Sheriff’s Office and transported to the Botetourt/Craig Regional Jail where she is held without bond.

On June 3, the Craig County Sheriff’s Office and Craig County Emergency Medical Services responded to a residence on Sage Brush Lane in New Castle for the report of an unresponsive male infant. When EMS arrived, they found the child was deceased.

The child’s remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner Western District for examination.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that the cause of death was a homicide and contacted the Craig County Sheriff’s Office with the findings.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Salem Division is leading the investigation into the homicide.

On June 5, the Virginia State Police arrested Trevian Demalle Carruth, 26, of Francisville, La., and charged him with second degree murder.

