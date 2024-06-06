Louisiana man charged with murder in death of 4-month-old in Craig County

A 4-month-old baby was found dead Monday in Craig County in what appears to be a homicide.

The male infant was discovered after the Craig County Sheriff’s Office and Craig County Emergency Medical Services responded to a residence on Sage Brush Lane in New Castle for the report of an unresponsive child.

When EMS arrived, they found the child deceased.

The child’s remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner Western District for examination.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that the cause of death was a homicide and contacted the sheriff’s office with the findings.

On Wednesday, the Virginia State Police began the investigation into the homicide.

VSP arrested Trevian Demalle Carruth, 26, of Francisville, La., and charged him with second-degree murder and possession of a controlled substance.

It is unknown what the relationship of Carruth is to the child.

Carruth was processed by the Craig County Sheriff’s Office and was transported to the Botetourt County Jail, where he is being held without bond.