Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newsscottsville rite aid opening marks third small format store in virginia
Virginia

Scottsville Rite Aid opening marks third small-format store in Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published date:

rite aid scottsville grand openingRite Aid Corporation this week opened a Rite Aid Pharmacy in Scottsville, the third store in rural Virginia as part of a pilot program to improve access for pharmacy services in “pharmacy deserts” and underserved communities.

Locations in Craigsville and Greenville opened late last year and one more location in Grottoes is expected to open later this month.

These smaller format stores feature a full-service pharmacy and a retail assortment of health and wellness products.

The location at 144 Scottsville Center occupies approximately 2,500 square feet, which is smaller than the average 11,000 to 15,000 square-foot standard Rite Aid locations.

“We are proud to increase access to vital pharmacy services for this community, making it more attainable for people to get the medications and products they need to achieve whole health,” said Bill Miller, Rite Aid’s acting head of retail operations. “Pharmacists play a critical role in the wellness of our communities by helping individuals understand their health conditions and staying up to date on their medications and vaccinations. Our local pharmacy team in Scottsville looks forward to becoming trusted care advisors and helping to improve health outcomes.”

The pilot program launched by Rite Aid to improve access to pharmacy services in underserved communities has been met with positive reception from local residents and leaders.

Micro Rite Aid opens in Greenville, cutting travel time for filling prescriptions

Scaled-down Rite Aid opens in Craigsville to provide care to underserved community

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Charlottesville woman, mother of two, arrested on child porn, child sex charges
2 William Perry Elementary partners with national program to bring life skills to girls
3 PVCC announces scholarship for student who died by gun violence in Charlottesville
4 Virginia big man transfer Kadin Shedrick appears to be headed to, gasp, Duke
5 Virginia needs to cancel its football season opener in openly racist Tennessee

Latest News

norfolk
Virginia

Norfolk looks to nearby Hampton to find next Chief of Police

Crystal Graham
Sarah Bierle
Culture

Historian to lead walking discussion tour on Battle of New Market

Crystal Graham

Author and historian Sarah Bierle will lead a walking discussion on May 6 examining the days leading up to the Battle of New Market.

COVID-19
Local

UVA Health to make masks (mostly) optional, visitation policies back to normal

Crystal Graham

UVA Health has joined Augusta Health and Sentara in updating its mask policy at many of their locations.

tony elliott
Sports

Virginia needs to cancel its football season opener in openly racist Tennessee

Chris Graham
new dominion bookshop charlottesville
Culture

New Dominion Bookshop to celebrate Independent Bookstore Day April 29

Crystal Graham
glow in the park virgina aquarium
Culture

Glow in the Park returns to The Adventure Park at Virginia Aquarium Saturday

Crystal Graham
police investigation
Virginia

Portsmouth man in custody in rape, carjacking of Norfolk ride-share driver

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy