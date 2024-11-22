Scott German: UVA Athletics is in a state of disarray

I can’t remember when this much uncertainty has surrounded the two revenue sports at the University of Virginia.

We are well aware that, except for a few years, the football program has been lost in the wilderness for over 20 years.

After George Welsh retired in 2000, the Cavaliers had a couple of good seasons with Al Groh, a couple more with Bronco Mendenhall, but for most of the past two decades, the program has been abysmal.

Current Athletics Director Carla Williams came to Charlottesville in 2017 to fix the football program, and having come from the University of Georgia and SEC country, this appeared to be a solid hire, leading to a quick fix.

Fortunately, when Wiliams arrived in Charlottesville, football was really all she had on her plate.

The basketball program was on a steep protectory before Williams’s arrival, and eventually won a national championship in 2019.

The non-revenue sports, for the most part, were solid.

So, the real work for Williams seemed to be entirely with the football program.

Until Oct. 18, 2024, happened.

That was the day that Tony Bennett unexpectedly announced his retirement after 15 seasons as head men’s basketball coach.

The timing of Bennett’s sudden departure left Williams with no other option but to name associate head coach Ron Sanchez as the interim head coach for the 2024-2025 season.

Bad timing, or planned timing?

Anyway, Sanchez had the big whistle handed to him, and a year to prove, that if indeed it was planned timing, he had time to earn his keep.

Fast forward three games into the one-year audition for Sanchez, and everything appeared good.

A 3-0 start that included a solid win over Villanova last Friday in Baltimore.

That win, which I witnessed in person, was encouraging in many ways.

While the number of possessions was very Virginia-like, the Cavaliers looked crisp offensively, they took the open shot, regardless of what the shot clock displayed, and as I wrote, “looked like Sanchez’s team,” not Tony Bennett 2.0

Not so fast.

Last night’s embarrassing 64-42 loss to Tennessee was far more concerning than Friday’s feel-good win over the Wildcats.

When’s the last time UVA scored 42 points in a game?

Sadly, it was just four games ago, losing to Colorado State 67-42 in a First Four game.

That makes it two 42-point games in the Cavaliers’ last five outings.

OK, I know what you’re thinking, but this year’s roster is practically all new – get used to saying that every year, by the way.

But Thursday night, the roster looked as unathletic as last year’s roster.

Virginia has few offensive answers other than Isaac McKneely, they have defensive rebounding issues, and their rotation of capable players seems to be, maybe six.

Sound familiar?

Now, back to Williams.

She has a football program that is staring down ending the season on a three-game losing skid, and a coach that has the unimaginable task of bringing in as many as 50-plus new players next year.

The stadium is routinely half empty for home games, and the fan base, even worse than not showing up, just doesn’t care.

And now she has men’s basketball added to her concerns.

Or does she?

Here’s where the uncertainty begins.

The most recent FOIA indicated her contract expires at the end of May, with no extension having occurred.

There is talk about the possibility of Williams seeking other jobs as well.

So, at a time when the AD needs to take charge, especially of the two revenue sports, we are left guessing.

Currently, at Virginia, the football program still finds itself in the wilderness, which is not good.

The non-revenue sports at UVA, something the school boasts about, will feel the impact of the lost revenue the football program is experiencing year-after-year.

So, Williams has plenty to be concerned with.

Or does she?

That’s the real question facing UVA.

Who’s going to be making those critical decisions, if coaching changes are necessitated?

Right now, Virginia might have a lame-duck football and basketball coach.

Do we have a lame-duck AD as well?

Timing, as we have just experienced, is critical.