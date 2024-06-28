Scholarship funding for Waynesboro High’s Class of 2024 shows community support

Waynesboro High School‘s Class of 2024 earned the second highest record total for scholarship funding.

The Class of 2023 earned $139,000 from local funding and $1.6 million directly from colleges totaling $1.7 million in scholarships for seniors.

This year’s class earned $85,000 from local funding and $1.3 million directly from colleges totaling $1.4 million.

“I will say, the last two years have been the highest,” Waynesboro High Principal Bryan Stamm said.

When assistant principal of the high school before Tim Teachey resigned as principal a few years ago, Stamm said a graduating class approached $1 million in funding, which was a really big deal for the Little Giants.

“Our kids are getting after it,” Stamm said of scholarship funding.

Students begin seeking opportunities early in high school and work with a career coach affiliated with Blue Ridge Community College and with a college advisor in Waynesboro High’s counseling department. The school has retained a college advisor for the last three years.

Their ability to qualify for funding as seniors shows the work done during their time at Waynesboro High.

“It also shows a lot about the community and what they’re giving back to our students,” Stamm said.

Waynesboro High students are qualified for funding after high school and have aspirations for higher education.

“We’re grateful to live in a community where groups, organizations and businesses are looking out for our kids,” Stamm said.