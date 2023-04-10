Scholar studies Virginia Main Street success to revitalize town centers in England

A Fulbright U.K. Scholar Award recipient is on the ground on Main Streets throughout Virginia hoping to learn from their success and use that knowledge to revitalize town centers in England.

Joanie Willett is a senior lecturer at the University of Exeter in England and co-director of the Institute of Cornish Studies. She received the award to conduct research on Main Streets with the Virginia Tech Center for Economic and Community Engagement.

In 2018, the center conducted an analysis of downtown Christiansburg and provided recommendations for revitalizing the area. This semester, the center’s economic development studio class is working with Main Street America to help localities attract more residents and remote workers.

Coming to work in Southwest Virginia has allowed Willett to see firsthand how towns such as Bristol are revitalizing their economies after the decline of the coal mining industry.

Bristol followed the approach of Main Street America, a program that works to revitalize historic commercial districts and centers around four transformational strategies – economic vitality, design, promotion, and organization.

Willett hopes she can apply that same approach to revitalize town centers in U.K. communities.

“People will come to the town center, see something they like, but then go home and buy it cheaper online,” Willett said. “Something I learned from those involved in Bristol’s main street program is shopping should be an experience, which is something I can take back home.”

Willett will accompany other researchers to learn more about projects taking place in Virginia communities.

“The U.S. and the U.K. can learn a lot from each other in regards to what kind of policy works for successful main street initiatives and what doesn’t,” said CECE Executive Director John Provo. “Joanie is passionate about finding solutions to problems that both of our countries face, such as lack of affordable housing and the need to diversify our economies.”