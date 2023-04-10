Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newsscholar studies virginia main street success to revitalize town centers in england
U.S./World

Scholar studies Virginia Main Street success to revitalize town centers in England

Crystal Graham
Published date:
joanie willett virginia tech
Joanie Willett, a senior lecturer at the University of Exeter in England, recently received a Fulbright Scholar Award to conduct research on Main Streets with the Virginia Tech Center for Economic and Community Engagement. Photo by Julia Kell for Virginia Tech.

A Fulbright U.K. Scholar Award recipient is on the ground on Main Streets throughout Virginia hoping to learn from their success and use that knowledge to revitalize town centers in England.

Joanie Willett is a senior lecturer at the University of Exeter in England and co-director of the Institute of Cornish Studies. She received the award to conduct research on Main Streets with the Virginia Tech Center for Economic and Community Engagement.

In 2018, the center conducted an analysis of downtown Christiansburg and provided recommendations for revitalizing the area. This semester, the center’s economic development studio class is working with Main Street America to help localities attract more residents and remote workers.

Coming to work in Southwest Virginia has allowed Willett to see firsthand how towns such as Bristol are revitalizing their economies after the decline of the coal mining industry.

Bristol followed the approach of Main Street America, a program that works to revitalize historic commercial districts and centers around four transformational strategies – economic vitality, design, promotion, and organization.

Willett hopes she can apply that same approach to revitalize town centers in U.K. communities.

“People will come to the town center, see something they like, but then go home and buy it cheaper online,” Willett said. “Something I learned from those involved in Bristol’s main street program is shopping should be an experience, which is something I can take back home.”

Willett will accompany other researchers to learn more about projects taking place in Virginia communities.

“The U.S. and the U.K. can learn a lot from each other in regards to what kind of policy works for successful main street initiatives and what doesn’t,” said CECE Executive Director John Provo. “Joanie is passionate about finding solutions to problems that both of our countries face, such as lack of affordable housing and the need to diversify our economies.”

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 WARM concludes Cold Weather Shelter season for homeless in Waynesboro
2 Nothing on Jim Wood, Buttigieg slur on Waynesboro City Council agenda for April 10 meeting
3 Virginia state trooper, two others, injured in crash on Interstate 81 in Augusta County
4 Two teens sought in armed carjacking of Lyft driver in Albemarle County
5 Mailbag: Deranged Trumpers, fake Christians weigh in on UVA-Tennessee football game story

Latest News

hunter dickinson
Sports

Is Virginia becoming a player in the Hunter Dickinson sweepstakes? Maybe

Chris Graham
nashville tennessee
U.S./World

Gun safety groups call on Corporate America to cease donations to Tennessee Republicans

Chris Graham

A coalition of gun safety groups are calling on Corporate America to cease donations to the political campaigns of Tennessee state lawmakers who voted last week to expel Justin Jones and Justin Pearson for demanding that the General Assembly take action to prevent gun deaths.

lacrosse
Sports

St. Anne’s-Belfield School set to honor long-time lacrosse coach Bo Perriello

Chris Graham

St. Anne's-Belfield School will honor long-time boys lacrosse coach Bo Perriello before the Saints’ game on Friday at 5 p.m.

distracted driving
Virginia

Drive Smarter: Virginia roadways see increase in distracted-driving crashes

Rebecca Barnabi
richmond virginia
Virginia

Richmond Police identify victim in Sunday night shooting on Mechanicsville Turnpike

Chris Graham
uva football
Sports

Details for Virginia football’s annual Blue-White spring football game

Chris Graham
uva baseball gelof
Sports

Virginia’s Jake Gelof, after huge weekend in sweep, named ACC Player of the Week

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy