SCC: Be prepared for seasonal hazards like fire, theft, frozen pipes

Good food, gifts, spirited greetings and gatherings with friends and loved ones – these are just a few of the things that create happy holiday memories. Unfortunately, seasonal hazards can damage the holiday spirit.

Do you know if your insurance covers fire due to decorations? Or coverage for an undercooked turkey that might send guests to the hospital? What about coverage for frozen pipes bursting and causing water damage to your home?

The State Corporation Commission’s Bureau of Insurance offers the following tips to keep your home, vehicle and belongings safe during the holidays:

Know how much your auto and homeowners insurance will cover if someone steals gifts, decorations or other items from your vehicle, home or yard.

Before you travel, keep in mind that holiday driving can be a challenge with distracted drivers and severe winter weather.

Keep your auto insurance company’s contact information and a copy of your insurance card with you when you drive.

Review your liability limits to ensure you have adequate protection against injury or damage if you are involved in an accident during the hectic holiday rush.

Become familiar with what your health insurance will cover if you need treatment at an urgent-care facility or hospital while you are out-of-state or traveling abroad.

Take health insurance information with you when traveling, such as identification cards and contact details for all family members.

Make an early New Year’s resolution to create – or update – your home inventory. An inventory can help you determine if your homeowners or renters policy provides enough coverage for your belongings – as well as facilitate the claims process if you must file an insurance claim.

An inventory will help you identify high-cost items that may need separate insurance coverage, such as jewelry, art or electronics.

Check that you have insurance coverage for seasonal activities that you may enjoy such as skiing, snowboarding and snowmobiling.

Protecting yourself financially with insurance is an important step to combat holiday mishaps, according to the Bureau of Insurance.

“Whether you are at home or on the road, don’t let a lack of insurance coverage dampen your holidays financially,” said Virginia Insurance Commissioner Scott White. “Review your insurance coverage now and update it, if needed. Know what is – and is not – covered and understand deductibles and coverage limits.”

For information about a variety of insurance-related topics, contact the SCC’s Bureau of Insurance in Richmond at (804) 371-9741 or visit scc.virginia.gov/pages/Insurance.