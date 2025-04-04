Rockingham: Portion of Route 640 to close April 14 for bridge replacement work

A portion of Route 640 (Model Road) in Rockingham County is scheduled to close for a little more than two weeks starting Monday, April 14.

The closure, between Route 980 (Honeysuckle Road) and Route 639 (Nicholson Road), will allow the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to replace a bridge over a small stream with a box culvert.

Due to preliminary work prior to the closure, Route 640 motorists should be alert for flagger traffic control during daylight hours on Wednesday and Thursday, April 9 and 10.

Starting April 14, Route 640 traffic will detour as follows:

Drivers approaching from the west (McGaheysville area) will turn left on Route 980, right on Route 981 (Rockingham Pike), right on Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and then right on Route 639 to return to Route 640 and the end of the detour.

Drivers approaching from the east (Elkton area) will turn right on Route 639, left on Route 33, left on Route 981, and then left on Route 980 to return to Route 640 and the end of the detour.

Route 640 is scheduled to reopen to traffic on or about Wednesday, April 30.

All work is weather permitting.