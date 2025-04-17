Rockingham County: New traffic signal installed on Route 257 next week

A new signal will control traffic on Route 257 (Friedens Church Road) in Rockingham County near Mount Crawford.

The signal is scheduled to go into flash mode on Monday, April 21, and full operation on Monday, April 28, and will serve the Route 257 intersection with a new state-maintained road, Route 919 (Parsons Street), about halfway between Route 11 (Main Street/Valley Pike) and the Interstate 81 exit 240 interchange.

The Virginia Department of Transportation advises motorists to be alert for slowed or stopped traffic at this newly signalized intersection.

Drivers can also expect lane and shoulder closures for construction at the Route 257 intersection with the I-81 exit 240 ramps. The work will lead to additional traffic pattern changes. VDOT will provide details before the changes in summer 2025.

All work is weather permitting.