Rockingham County: New traffic signal installed on Route 257 next week

Rebecca Barnabi
A new signal will control traffic on Route 257 (Friedens Church Road) in Rockingham County near Mount Crawford.

The signal is scheduled to go into flash mode on Monday, April 21, and full operation on Monday, April 28, and will serve the Route 257 intersection with a new state-maintained road, Route 919 (Parsons Street), about halfway between Route 11 (Main Street/Valley Pike) and the Interstate 81 exit 240 interchange.

The Virginia Department of Transportation advises motorists to be alert for slowed or stopped traffic at this newly signalized intersection.

Drivers can also expect lane and shoulder closures for construction at the Route 257 intersection with the I-81 exit 240 ramps. The work will lead to additional traffic pattern changes. VDOT will provide details before the changes in summer 2025.

All work is weather permitting.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

