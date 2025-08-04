A 20-year-old Rockingham County woman is dead after her bicycle was struck by a vehicle on Oakwood Drive on Sunday.

Marilyn A. Good died at the scene, according to Virginia State Police.

The driver of the vehicle, Shelia Douglas, 85, of Harrisonburg, has been charged with reckless driving and not allowing the bicycle the appropriate distance when passing.

The fatal crash occurred at 7:30 p.m. Good was heading eastbound on her bicycle when she was struck by Douglas, who was driving a 2013 Kia Soul. Douglas was also travelling eastbound, according to VSP.

The crash remains under investigation.