Roanoke Police searching for missing woman: Family, friends concerned for her well-being
Public Safety, Virginia

Chris Graham
Published date:

Kelly Louwerse CusickThe Roanoke Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 63-year-old female.

Kelly Louwerse Cusick was last seen around noon on Friday at 619 Morrill SE in Roanoke. Cusick is driving in a 2007/2008 light blue Tahoe with Virginia tags. She has her dog Walter with her.

Cusick has a medical condition that requires medication that she does not have with her and may need medical attention.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Roanoke City Police Department at 540-853-2212 or call 911. Case # 23-080433

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

