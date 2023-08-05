Roanoke Police searching for missing woman: Family, friends concerned for her well-being

The Roanoke Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 63-year-old female.

Kelly Louwerse Cusick was last seen around noon on Friday at 619 Morrill SE in Roanoke. Cusick is driving in a 2007/2008 light blue Tahoe with Virginia tags. She has her dog Walter with her.

Cusick has a medical condition that requires medication that she does not have with her and may need medical attention.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Roanoke City Police Department at 540-853-2212 or call 911. Case # 23-080433