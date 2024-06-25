Countries
Rivanna Water, Sewer Authority declares Drought Watch in Charlottesville, Albemarle
Local

Rivanna Water, Sewer Authority declares Drought Watch in Charlottesville, Albemarle

Chris Graham
Published date:

rivanna water and sewer authority The Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority has declared a Drought Watch for the Charlottesville-Albemarle County service area.

The United States Drought Monitoring Report indicates that most of the Charlottesville-Albemarle area is experiencing moderate drought conditions. The Virginia Drought Monitoring Task Force issued a Drought Status Report at its June 20 meeting that indicated that the area is in a Drought Watch due to below normal precipitation with no near-term forecast of precipitation, increased temperatures, and continued declines of surface and groundwater indicators, particularly stream flows.

As of Tuesday, local reservoirs are at 98 percent of usable capacity. The Drought Watch has been declared to increase awareness regarding drought conditions and to request voluntary reduction in water use.

No mandatory water restrictions have been issued at this time.

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

