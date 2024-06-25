Rivanna Water, Sewer Authority declares Drought Watch in Charlottesville, Albemarle

The Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority has declared a Drought Watch for the Charlottesville-Albemarle County service area.

The United States Drought Monitoring Report indicates that most of the Charlottesville-Albemarle area is experiencing moderate drought conditions. The Virginia Drought Monitoring Task Force issued a Drought Status Report at its June 20 meeting that indicated that the area is in a Drought Watch due to below normal precipitation with no near-term forecast of precipitation, increased temperatures, and continued declines of surface and groundwater indicators, particularly stream flows.

As of Tuesday, local reservoirs are at 98 percent of usable capacity. The Drought Watch has been declared to increase awareness regarding drought conditions and to request voluntary reduction in water use.

No mandatory water restrictions have been issued at this time.