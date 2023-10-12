Richmond woman charged with the murder of her 9-month-old daughter

A 29-year-old Richmond woman has been charged with the murder of her 9-month-old daughter.

Breonna Green, 29, was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday related to a homicide reported on Hickory Street last week.

On Oct. 2, at 4:30 a.m., officers were called to the 1200 block of Hickory Street and located an unresponsive child in the bedroom of the residence.

The child had obvious signs of trauma and was transported to a local hospital where she died later that morning.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

The investigation was led by the Richmond Police Department major crimes unit.

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to call Detective D. Longoria at (804) 646-6759 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.