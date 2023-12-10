Countries
Home Richmond: Police make arrest in Aug. 28 murder of Hopewell man
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Richmond: Police make arrest in Aug. 28 murder of Hopewell man

Chris Graham
Published date:
richmond virginia
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

A Richmond man is in custody in connection with an Aug. 28 murder on Richmond Highway.

Rico Albert, 42, of Richmond, was arrested on Friday in Henrico County, according to a news release from Richmond Police.

Albert has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the murder of Isaiah Johnson, 21, of Hopewell.

Detectives at the scene that day determined that Johnson had been shot in the 4300 block of Richmond Highway, and an attempt by individuals on the scene was being made to transport him to a local hospital in a personal vehicle.

Officers called for the Richmond Ambulance Authority, which responded and transported him to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation into the murder is ongoing. Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to call Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

