Richmond: Police make arrest in Aug. 28 murder of Hopewell man

A Richmond man is in custody in connection with an Aug. 28 murder on Richmond Highway.

Rico Albert, 42, of Richmond, was arrested on Friday in Henrico County, according to a news release from Richmond Police.

Albert has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the murder of Isaiah Johnson, 21, of Hopewell.

Detectives at the scene that day determined that Johnson had been shot in the 4300 block of Richmond Highway, and an attempt by individuals on the scene was being made to transport him to a local hospital in a personal vehicle.

Officers called for the Richmond Ambulance Authority, which responded and transported him to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation into the murder is ongoing. Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to call Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.