Richmond Police link two Jan. 24 shootings, one of which led to a teen's death
Virginia

Richmond Police link two Jan. 24 shootings, one of which led to a teen’s death

Chris Graham
Published:
richmond virginia
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

Richmond Police think there’s a link between the Jan. 24 shooting death of a teen on South Kenmore Road and a shooting also reported that day on Forest Hill Avenue.

Jaden Carter, 18, of Richmond, was found dead at 5:54 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Kenmore Road, according to police.

Officers were then called to the 7400 block of Forest Hill Avenue for the report of a person shot. Officers arrived and located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with an injury that was considered life threatening.

Detectives believe these incidents are related. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Detective M. Young at (804) 646-3926 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

