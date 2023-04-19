Countries
newsrichmond police identify victim in redd street shooting seeking public help in investigation
Virginia

Richmond Police identify victim in Redd Street shooting, seeking public help in investigation

Chris Graham
Published date:
police car
(© Oleksandr – stock.adobe.com)

Richmond Police have identified the victim of a shooting on Redd Street on Sunday as Seymour Burton Jr., 40, of Richmond.

On Sunday at approximately 1:08 a.m., officers were called to the 2300 block of Redd Street for the report of a person down. Officers arrived and located an adult male, Burton, down on a sidewalk, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to his legs.

Officers applied tourniquets to his injuries in an attempt to stabilize him, and Burton was transported to a local hospital where, later that day, he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives have determined Burton was shot at approximately 12:49 a.m. while he was near a business at the corner of Redd Street and Mechanicsville Turnpike.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

