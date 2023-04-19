Richmond Police identify victim in Redd Street shooting, seeking public help in investigation

Richmond Police have identified the victim of a shooting on Redd Street on Sunday as Seymour Burton Jr., 40, of Richmond.

On Sunday at approximately 1:08 a.m., officers were called to the 2300 block of Redd Street for the report of a person down. Officers arrived and located an adult male, Burton, down on a sidewalk, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to his legs.

Officers applied tourniquets to his injuries in an attempt to stabilize him, and Burton was transported to a local hospital where, later that day, he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives have determined Burton was shot at approximately 12:49 a.m. while he was near a business at the corner of Redd Street and Mechanicsville Turnpike.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.