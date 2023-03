Richmond Police detectives have identified the victim in a homicide on Walmsley Boulevard on Saturday as Elijah Johnson, 23, of Richmond.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.