Richmond Police arrest suspect in Feb. 5 West Cary Street stabbing case

Richmond Police detectives have arrested a suspect believed to be involved in the stabbing that occurred on West Cary Street last week.

John Harris, 58, of Richmond, was charged with malicious wounding and cutting/stabbing in the commission of a felony.

At approximately 10:16 p.m. the evening of Feb. 5, Harris was captured on a business surveillance camera in the 3000 block of West Cary Street stabbing an adult male victim several times. The victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening.

Photos of the suspect near the scene of the assault were released to the public by detectives last week in an attempt to identify the suspect.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective K. Hyde at (804) 646-3613 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.