news richmond police arrest suspect in feb 5 west cary street stabbing case
Virginia

Richmond Police arrest suspect in Feb. 5 West Cary Street stabbing case

Chris Graham
Published:
police
(© fotosr52 – stock.adobe.com)

Richmond Police detectives have arrested a suspect believed to be involved in the stabbing that occurred on West Cary Street last week.

John Harris, 58, of Richmond, was charged with malicious wounding and cutting/stabbing in the commission of a felony.

At approximately 10:16 p.m. the evening of Feb. 5, Harris was captured on a business surveillance camera in the 3000 block of West Cary Street stabbing an adult male victim several times. The victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening.

Photos of the suspect near the scene of the assault were released to the public by detectives last week in an attempt to identify the suspect.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective K. Hyde at (804) 646-3613 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

