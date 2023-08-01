Richmond man charged with murder in June 24 shooting on East Broad Street

The victim of a shooting on East Broad Street in Richmond in June has died, and a male has been charged in connection to the homicide.

According to Richmond Police, the victim, Doniell Herman Jr., 26, of Richmond, succumbed to his injury on Saturday in a local hospital where he had been receiving treatment for his injuries since the shooting on June 24.

Deshawn Sheppard, 19, of Richmond, was arrested by Richmond detectives on July 13 and has been charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Additional charges are pending.

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.