Richmond man charged with murder in June 24 shooting on East Broad Street
Public Safety, Virginia

Richmond man charged with murder in June 24 shooting on East Broad Street

Chris Graham
Published date:
The victim of a shooting on East Broad Street in Richmond in June has died, and a male has been charged in connection to the homicide.

According to Richmond Police, the victim, Doniell Herman Jr., 26, of Richmond, succumbed to his injury on Saturday in a local hospital where he had been receiving treatment for his injuries since the shooting on June 24.

Deshawn Sheppard, 19, of Richmond, was arrested by Richmond detectives on July 13 and has been charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Additional charges are pending.

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

