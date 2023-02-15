Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news richmond man charged in connection with chamberlayne avenue murder
Virginia

Richmond man charged in connection with Chamberlayne Avenue murder

Chris Graham
Published:
richmond virginia
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

A Richmond man has been charged in connection with a Monday homicide in an apartment on Chamberlayne Avenue.

Dajon Baskerville, 29, of Richmond, has been charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Additional charges are pending.

Richmond Police was called to the 4200 block of Chamberlayne Avenue at 10:10 p.m. Monday after Baskerville reported he had shot his girlfriend. Officers arrived at the apartment and attempted to make contact with Baskerville.

The officers then heard a shot from inside the apartment and breached the door, locating Baskerville and taking him into custody and seizing a firearm.

Officers located an adult female, Summer Fuller, 31 of Richmond, who had suffered a gunshot wound. Valentine was transported to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injury.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 Police: Michigan State University shooter had no ties to school, motive unclear
2 U.S. shoots down another unidentified object: Serious question … is it aliens?
3 Super Bowl Notebook: Everything except the game that was off with the Fox broadcast
4 So now, Meltzer says AEW wants CM Punk back, but he needs to mend fences first
5 Little Dick Donnie likes public executions: To get rid of the other criminals, his competition

Latest News

armaan franklin
Sports

Sixth-ranked Virginia heads to 3-22 Louisville: Don’t look past these Cards

Chris Graham
virginia museum of history and culture new
Culture

Fort Harrison in Dayton among recipients of Commonwealth History Fund grants

Crystal Graham

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture announced the 2023 Commonwealth History Fund grant winners including 11 organizations throughout Virginia.

woodrow wilson
Sports

U.S. presidents and baseball: Wilson’s lifelong love affair with the national pastime

Joe Guzzardi

U.S. presidents’ love affair with baseball dates back to George Washington, who wrote in his journal that during Valley Forge he “sometimes throws and catches a ball for hours with his aide-de-camp.”

burning leaves
Virginia

It’s spring fire season in Virginia: Burning law in effect through April 30

Crystal Graham
cm punk
Sports

So now, Meltzer says AEW wants CM Punk back, but he needs to mend fences first

Chris Graham
housing
Local

Citizens urge Waynesboro to take the lead on homelessness, affordable housing

Crystal Graham
prescription drugs
Virginia

Virginia invests $66.7 million to expand Commonwealth’s life sciences industry

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy