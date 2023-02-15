Richmond man charged in connection with Chamberlayne Avenue murder

A Richmond man has been charged in connection with a Monday homicide in an apartment on Chamberlayne Avenue.

Dajon Baskerville, 29, of Richmond, has been charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Additional charges are pending.

Richmond Police was called to the 4200 block of Chamberlayne Avenue at 10:10 p.m. Monday after Baskerville reported he had shot his girlfriend. Officers arrived at the apartment and attempted to make contact with Baskerville.

The officers then heard a shot from inside the apartment and breached the door, locating Baskerville and taking him into custody and seizing a firearm.

Officers located an adult female, Summer Fuller, 31 of Richmond, who had suffered a gunshot wound. Valentine was transported to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injury.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.