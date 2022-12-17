Richmond County: Three seriously injured in horse-drawn carriage accident on Route 3

A crash between a horse and buggy and a vehicle on Route 3 in Richmond County sent three people to the hospital with serious injuries.

The accident occurred at 8:57 a.m. Saturday, according to Virginia State Police.

A Chevy Equinox rear-ended the buggy, throwing three of the five people who were riding in the horse-drawn carriage from it. One person was med-flighted to VCU Medical Center in Richmond City, and the other two were taken by ambulance to VCU Medical Center in Tappahannock.

They suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. One horse succumbed to injuries on the scene.

The driver of the Equinox was not injured and was charged with reckless driving, with further charges pending by the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.

This crash remains under investigation.