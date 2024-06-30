Countries
Richmond blasts Somerset, 11-3, to snap four-game losing streak
Richmond blasts Somerset, 11-3, to snap four-game losing streak

Chris Graham
Published date:

richmond flying squirrels The Richmond Flying Squirrels pulled ahead early and cruised to an 11-3 over the Somerset Patriots on Saturday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (35-39, 1-4), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, snapped a four-game losing slide to open the second half and picked up their first win of the series against the Patriots (36-38, 4-1), the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.

Richmond jumped out early, scoring four runs in the first, on a solo homer from Christian Koss, his second homer of the season, an RBI infield single from Brady Whalen, and a two-run single from Jimmy Glowenke.

In the second, Jairo Pomares drove in Carter Howell to open a 5-0 lead.

Richmond scored four more runs in the third to extend the lead to 9-0. Luis Toribio hit an RBI single, Howell brought him in with a double and Koss hit a two-run double.

The Patriots broke the shutout in the top of the fifth with a solo homer by Grant Richardson, the only run allowed over six innings by Flying Squirrels stater Nick Sinacola.

In his last four starts since June 12, Sinacola has gone 3-0 with a 1.64 ERA (4 ER/22.0 IP).

Anthony Siegler cut the deficit to 9-2 with an RBI double in the top of the seventh.

In the bottom of the seventh, Pomares launched a two-run homer to center field, his team-high ninth of the year and second in the last two games, the stretch the lead to 11-2.

