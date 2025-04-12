Richmond-area drug trafficker off the streets, sentenced to 12 years in prison

A Virginia man was sentenced this week to more than 12 years in prison for a drug trafficking arrest last year.

Robert Damian Atkins, 39, of Prince George, was sentenced Thursday for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, law enforcement searched the home of Atkins on April 1, 2024, based on prior controlled purchases of narcotics.

During the search, detectives recovered:

$10,625

an electronic money counter

a shotgun

three semi-automatic pistols

multiple firearms magazines including a drum magazine

multiple boxes of ammunition

Detectives recovered another pistol and a backpack that contained 191 grams of fentanyl, 112 grams of methamphetamine, 84 grams of cocaine, two digital scales and a magazine for the firearm in his vehicle. In the trunk, officers located a bag containing multiple firearm cartridges.

An agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arranged to take Atkins into custody on a federal warrant after his court appearance in Prince George County General District Court on Oct. 7, 2024.

After learning of his impending arrest, Atkins fled the courthouse and cut off his GPS ankle monitor. Law enforcement located Atkins later that day in Chesterfield and took him into custody.

U.S. District Judge M. Hannah Lauck sentenced Atkins to 12 years and seven months in prison.