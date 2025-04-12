Home Richmond-area drug trafficker off the streets, sentenced to 12 years in prison
Virginia

Richmond-area drug trafficker off the streets, sentenced to 12 years in prison

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Updated:
drug trafficking arrest
(© Богдан Стеблянко – stock.adobe.com)

A Virginia man was sentenced this week to more than 12 years in prison for a drug trafficking arrest last year.

Robert Damian Atkins, 39, of Prince George, was sentenced Thursday for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, law enforcement searched the home of Atkins on April 1, 2024, based on prior controlled purchases of narcotics.

During the search, detectives recovered:

  • $10,625
  • an electronic money counter
  • a shotgun
  • three semi-automatic pistols
  • multiple firearms magazines including a drum magazine
  • multiple boxes of ammunition

Detectives recovered another pistol and a backpack that contained 191 grams of fentanyl, 112 grams of methamphetamine, 84 grams of cocaine, two digital scales and a magazine for the firearm in his vehicle. In the trunk, officers located a bag containing multiple firearm cartridges.

An agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arranged to take Atkins into custody on a federal warrant after his court appearance in Prince George County General District Court on Oct. 7, 2024.

After learning of his impending arrest, Atkins fled the courthouse and cut off his GPS ankle monitor. Law enforcement located Atkins later that day in Chesterfield and took him into custody.

U.S. District Judge M. Hannah Lauck sentenced Atkins to 12 years and seven months in prison.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

ICYMI

1 Virginia community demands changes to school’s bullying policies after child’s suicide
2 Albemarle County: Authorities working to maintain the trust of immigrant communities
3 Waynesboro: Jim Wood is at it again, this time over an extra six bucks a week
4 Witness: ‘Agitated’ man in truck brandished gun at Staunton protest rally
5 What colleges are paying marginal guys to play basketball is crazy stupid

Latest News

handcuffs police arrest
Virginia

Dead end: Maryland teen leads state trooper on I-66 pursuit, four injured

Crystal Graham
donald trump
Politics

Alon Ben-Meir: Donald Trump is quickly ushering in a national disaster

Alon Ben-Meir

There is no benefit in doubt, no salvation in wishful thinking, and no escape from the peril that awaits America unless the country reins in Donald Trump.

tap water
Health, Local

Waynesboro: Trace amounts of contaminants in drinking water, no violations

Crystal Graham

The City of Waynesboro released its annual drinking water quality report including levels of contaminants found in the 2024 calendar year.

football phones
Education, Health

Are our smart phones making us dumber? A step-by-step guide

Katie Runkle
kyle larson nascar
NASCAR

Kyle Larson wins SciAps 300 Xfinity Race in dominating fashion

Chris Graham
vdot road
Local

VDOT: Updated road construction, maintenance schedule for April 14-18

Chris Graham
uva basketball ron sanchez
Basketball

Former UVA Basketball staffer Kyle Guy lands new coaching job at Nevada

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status