Home Reproductive rights rally planned for June 24 at Augusta County Courthouse in Staunton
Local

Reproductive rights rally planned for June 24 at Augusta County Courthouse in Staunton

Crystal Graham
Published date:
abortion rights
(© Longfin Media – stock.adobe.com)

Supporters for reproductive rights are planning a rally outside the Augusta County Courthouse in Staunton on Monday, June 24, at 4 p.m.

Ken Mitchell, the Democratic candidate for Congress, as well as people from Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County are expected to attend the rally.

The date marks the second anniversary of the Supreme Court Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade that was case law since 1973.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

