Reproductive rights rally planned for June 24 at Augusta County Courthouse in Staunton

Supporters for reproductive rights are planning a rally outside the Augusta County Courthouse in Staunton on Monday, June 24, at 4 p.m.

Ken Mitchell, the Democratic candidate for Congress, as well as people from Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County are expected to attend the rally.

The date marks the second anniversary of the Supreme Court Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade that was case law since 1973.

