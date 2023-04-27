Rep. Spanberger stands up for Meals on Wheels with stories from Virginians

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia shared stories from Virginians with the House yesterday.

The stories were from Virginians who have either received meals from Meals on Wheels or have a loved one who relies on the program. Spanberger encouraged her colleagues to vote against cutting funds for the national program.

The U.S. House Republican Conference’s debt limit plan, according to reports, would threaten senior meals delivery programs such as Meals on Wheels. Spanberger launched a survey last week to hear from Virginians who rely on the programs. Stories she gathered spoke in support of continued funding and encouraged her colleagues to protect Meals on Wheels.

Spanberger shared the following stories:

Carolyn from Woodbridge, who lost her husband a year before breaking a hip and turning to Meals on Wheels for support, called the service, quote, “a true blessing as I heal.”

Anita from Fredericksburg, whose 94-year-old aunt relies on this program, said, quote, “Please vote against defunding Virginia’s senior meal delivery services.”

And when Shawn from Caroline County’s grandmother suffered a stroke, Meals on Wheels made sure she had lunch — so his parents would not have to quit their jobs to care for her.

At a time when thousands of Virginia seniors are at risk of hunger, the Meals on Wheels program should not be on the chopping block. I urge my colleagues to vote against this legislation.

“The meals provided to my 82-year-old friend has been vital. There have been times when she does not have the opportunity to go out for groceries and has been able to get nutritious meals delivered to her. If she did not have this available, I don’t know how she would have been able to eat.” — Charly, Stafford County

“The program was a lifesaver, otherwise I would have gone hungry.” — Joyce, Madison County

“I am a physician and one of the most important programs for the elderly is Meals on Wheels! In light of the increase in food prices many seniors are not able to afford meals and their medications. A lot of seniors are living on inexpensive foods such as pasta which is not good for their health conditions. I believe Meals on Wheels is crucial to their health and allowing them to have a friendly face deliver it. I also have a lot of seniors who volunteer to deliver meals which is good for all.” — Donna, M.D., King George County

“I volunteered with RRCSB senior program in Culpeper. Home-bound elders without transportation receive food boxes through this program a few times a month. And the driver provides a visual check on the elder and a bit of conversation. This is priceless. What kind of person could take this away?” — Carol, Culpeper County