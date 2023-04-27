Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsrep spanberger stands up for meals on wheels with stories from virginians
Virginia

Rep. Spanberger stands up for Meals on Wheels with stories from Virginians

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
thanksgiving leftovers
(© happy_lark – stock.adobe.com)

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia shared stories from Virginians with the House yesterday.

The stories were from Virginians who have either received meals from Meals on Wheels or have a loved one who relies on the program. Spanberger encouraged her colleagues to vote against cutting funds for the national program.

The U.S. House Republican Conference’s debt limit plan, according to reports, would threaten senior meals delivery programs such as Meals on Wheels. Spanberger launched a survey last week to hear from Virginians who rely on the programs. Stories she gathered spoke in support of continued funding and encouraged her colleagues to protect Meals on Wheels.

Spanberger shared the following stories:

Carolyn from Woodbridge, who lost her husband a year before breaking a hip and turning to Meals on Wheels for support, called the service, quote, “a true blessing as I heal.”

Anita from Fredericksburg, whose 94-year-old aunt relies on this program, said, quote, “Please vote against defunding Virginia’s senior meal delivery services.”

And when Shawn from Caroline County’s grandmother suffered a stroke, Meals on Wheels made sure she had lunch — so his parents would not have to quit their jobs to care for her.

At a time when thousands of Virginia seniors are at risk of hunger, the Meals on Wheels program should not be on the chopping block. I urge my colleagues to vote against this legislation.

“The meals provided to my 82-year-old friend has been vital. There have been times when she does not have the opportunity to go out for groceries and has been able to get nutritious meals delivered to her. If she did not have this available, I don’t know how she would have been able to eat.” — Charly, Stafford County

“The program was a lifesaver, otherwise I would have gone hungry.” — Joyce, Madison County

“I am a physician and one of the most important programs for the elderly is Meals on Wheels! In light of the increase in food prices many seniors are not able to afford meals and their medications. A lot of seniors are living on inexpensive foods such as pasta which is not good for their health conditions. I believe Meals on Wheels is crucial to their health and allowing them to have a friendly face deliver it. I also have a lot of seniors who volunteer to deliver meals which is good for all.” — Donna, M.D., King George County

“I volunteered with RRCSB senior program in Culpeper. Home-bound elders without transportation receive food boxes through this program a few times a month. And the driver provides a visual check on the elder and a bit of conversation. This is priceless. What kind of person could take this away?” — Carol, Culpeper County

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Fauci, in two interviews, seems to be conceding that COVID mask mandates were ‘a mistake’
2 Lifelong fitness at an early age: Waynesboro students learn tennis, golf, swimming
3 State medical examiner seeks public help to identify skeletal remains
4 Oklahoma stretch four Jacob Groves commits to Virginia: How he fits in
5 Triple-A Norfolk Tides have Baltimore Orioles’ big-league prospects everywhere 

Latest News

Bald eagle at Mason Neck State Park
Culture

Mason Neck State Park to host 25th annual Eagle Festival May 13

Crystal Graham
Chesapeake Bay
Virginia

Hampton Roads coastline is sinking, flooding maps need to be updated

Crystal Graham

New research by Virginia Tech scientists shows that sections of the Chesapeake Bay are sinking at rates of nearly a quarter an inch - or 7 millimeters - a year.

U.S./World

Congresswomen introduce legislation to empower child sex abuse survivors

Rebecca Barnabi

An estimated more than 80 percent of child victims never report their abuse to authorities, and many claims expire.

Kathy Wilt Loudoun County Virginia farm cow
Virginia

Virginia celebrates 1 million acres conserved through land preservation tax credit

Crystal Graham
child teen abuse
U.S./World

Sexual Assault Awareness Month: Centering on the needs of survivors

Sylvia Ghazarian
earth
U.S./World

Now is the time to reclaim and start valuing our divided, precious planet

Robert C. Koehler
constitution
U.S./World

The war on free speech is really a war on the right to criticize the government

John Whitehead

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy